A border patrol agent whose mysterious death prompted President Donald Trump to renew his call for a wall along the US-Mexico border appears to have died as the result of an accident, according to an FBI probe. An FBI investigation into the November 2017 death of agent Rogelio Martinez has not found any evidence of foul play."To date none of the more than 650 interviews completed, locations searched, or evidence collected and analyzed have produced evidence that would support the existence of a scuffle, altercation, or attack," the FBI said in a statement on February 7, 2018.