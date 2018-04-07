Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute





















































































































































































































































































Photo: AP Image 1 of / 70 Caption Close Image 1 of 70

>>Schlitterbahn New Braunfels then and now less This April 4, 2018 file booking photo provided by the Wyandotte County Detention Center, shows Jeff Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park, who is charged in a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest. New Braunfels, Texas, police say a woman reported Thursday, April 5, that Henry had threatened her. Henry has not been charged. This April 4, 2018 file booking photo provided by the Wyandotte County Detention Center, shows Jeff Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park, who is charged in a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 70 Vintage photos of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels The original location of Schlitterbahn is celebrating their 38th anniversary since opening back in 1979. To celebrate their time entertaining families in Central Texas, look back at the park's beginnings from the Landa Resort to what Schliterbahn has become now. less Vintage photos of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels The original location of Schlitterbahn is celebrating their 38th anniversary since opening back in 1979. To celebrate their time entertaining families in Central ... more Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 3 of 70 Landa Resort in the early years. Landa Resort in the early years. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 4 of 70 Once upon a time you could paddle on the river by the resort. Once upon a time you could paddle on the river by the resort. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 5 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 6 of 70 Landa Resort in the early years. Landa Resort in the early years. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 7 of 70 Guests enjoy the attractions at the early Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Guests enjoy the attractions at the early Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 8 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 9 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 10 of 70 A pair of early slides or resort guests at Landa Resort. A pair of early slides or resort guests at Landa Resort. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 11 of 70 A pair of early slides or resort guests at Landa Resort. A pair of early slides or resort guests at Landa Resort. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 12 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 13 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 14 of 70 A pair of early slides or resort guests at Landa Resort. A pair of early slides or resort guests at Landa Resort. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 15 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 16 of 70 Landa Resort Landa Resort Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 17 of 70 The 10th anniversary cake for Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. The 10th anniversary cake for Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 18 of 70 Castle Hill tube floats. Castle Hill tube floats. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 19 of 70 Vintage shot of the Schlitterbahn tubes. Vintage shot of the Schlitterbahn tubes. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 20 of 70 Selena performs at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Selena performs at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 21 of 70 Schlitterbahn founders Bob and Billye Henry with their three children: Gary, Jana and Jeff. Schlitterbahn founders Bob and Billye Henry with their three children: Gary, Jana and Jeff. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 22 of 70 Curly Shuffle. Curly Shuffle. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 23 of 70 Hillside tube float. Hillside tube float. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 24 of 70 Hillside tube float. Hillside tube float. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 25 of 70 Comal Express tube float. Comal Express tube float. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 26 of 70 Fire Engine play park. Fire Engine play park. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 27 of 70 Lagoon. Lagoon. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 28 of 70 Lagoon. Lagoon. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 29 of 70 Lagoon slide. Lagoon slide. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 30 of 70 Lagoon slide. Lagoon slide. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 31 of 70 Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 32 of 70 Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 33 of 70 Coke float promotion day. Coke float promotion day. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 34 of 70 Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 35 of 70 Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Aerial photo of Castle Hill slides in 1980. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 36 of 70 Castle Hill slide pool in 1987. Castle Hill slide pool in 1987. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 37 of 70 Castle Hill slide pool. Castle Hill slide pool. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 38 of 70 Castle Hill slide pool. Castle Hill slide pool. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 39 of 70 Schlitterbahn direction slide. Schlitterbahn direction slide. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 40 of 70 Aerial view of the Blast water slide in 1996. Aerial view of the Blast water slide in 1996. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 41 of 70 Vintage shot of the Water Factory of Schlitterbahn New Braufnels. Vintage shot of the Water Factory of Schlitterbahn New Braufnels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 42 of 70 Shot of tubers going dow Whitewater Tube Chute in Schlitterbahn New Braunfels before 1982. Shot of tubers going dow Whitewater Tube Chute in Schlitterbahn New Braunfels before 1982. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 43 of 70 Aeial shot of Schlitterbahn waterpark in new Braunfels. Aeial shot of Schlitterbahn waterpark in new Braunfels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 44 of 70 The lagoon area at Schlitterbahn in the 1980s. The lagoon area at Schlitterbahn in the 1980s. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 45 of 70 Slippery Hollo - now known as DerBahn - in 1985. Slippery Hollo - now known as DerBahn - in 1985. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 46 of 70 Surfenburg section of New Braunfels in 1994. Surfenburg section of New Braunfels in 1994. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 47 of 70 Slippery Hollo - now known as DerBahn - in 1985. Slippery Hollo - now known as DerBahn - in 1985. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 48 of 70 Original aerial shot of the castle and west side of the Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Original aerial shot of the castle and west side of the Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 49 of 70 Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 50 of 70 Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 51 of 70 Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 52 of 70 Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Vintage photo of Castle Hill. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 53 of 70 Coke float at Castle Hill at Schlitterbahn new Braunfels. Coke float at Castle Hill at Schlitterbahn new Braunfels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 54 of 70 Guests enjoy the attractions at the early Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Guests enjoy the attractions at the early Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 55 of 70 Lifeguard at Schiltterbahn park. Lifeguard at Schiltterbahn park. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 56 of 70 Shot of Lagoon area in the west side of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Shot of Lagoon area in the west side of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 57 of 70 Soda Straws at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in 1987. Soda Straws at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in 1987. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 58 of 70 Water bumper carts. Water bumper carts. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 59 of 70 Aerial shot of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Aerial shot of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 60 of 70 Water bumper carts. Water bumper carts. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 61 of 70 Giant Mushrooms are set in place in the 1980s. Giant Mushrooms are set in place in the 1980s. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 62 of 70 Forming the world's first inland surfing ride in 1991. Forming the world's first inland surfing ride in 1991. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 63 of 70 Craftsmen building tube chutes for the waterpark. Craftsmen building tube chutes for the waterpark. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 64 of 70 Prototypes for the first uphill watercoaster in 1993. Prototypes for the first uphill watercoaster in 1993. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 65 of 70 Testing the idea of an uphill watercoaster in 1993. Testing the idea of an uphill watercoaster in 1993. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 66 of 70 Prototyping family watercoasters in 1993. Prototyping family watercoasters in 1993. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 67 of 70 Before Schatze, Barron VonTuben used to be Schiltterbahn's mascot. Before Schatze, Barron VonTuben used to be Schiltterbahn's mascot. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 68 of 70 Before Schatze, Barron VonTuben used to be Schiltterbahn's mascot. Before Schatze, Barron VonTuben used to be Schiltterbahn's mascot. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 69 of 70 Aerial shot of the west side of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Aerial shot of the west side of Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Image 70 of 70 Early brochure of the Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark site map. Early brochure of the Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark site map. Photo: Schlitterbahn Waterparks And Resorts Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute 1 / 70 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft ride is being investigated in Texas over a confrontation with people in his home.

New Braunfels, Texas, police say a woman reported Thursday that Jeff Henry had threatened her. Henry has not been charged.

Henry co-owns Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts and is charged with murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who died on a waterslide when his raft went airborne and hit an overhead loop. Henry made his first court appearance in Kansas and flew back to Texas on Thursday.

Defense attorney Ron Barroso tells KSHB-TV when Henry arrived at his home he discovered people staying there had burglarized and ransacked it. He says Henry confronted them, which prompted the woman's call to police.

Barroso says Henry plans to file charges.

___

Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com