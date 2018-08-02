Parker Drilling: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Parker Drilling Co. (PKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.56.

The drilling contractor and oilfield services company posted revenue of $118.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.54. A year ago, they were trading at $18.74.

