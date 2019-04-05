Pence to get ICE briefing, discuss Venezuela on Texas trip

HOUSTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Texas, with stops that include spending time with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Houston.

After his arrival late Friday morning he'll stop at a facility for Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE.

Pence will then deliver remarks at Rice University's Baker Institute on the political turmoil and economic crisis in Venezuela.

Houston is home to a large Venezuelan immigrant community, as well as the corporate headquarters of CITGO. Pence has called for the release of six of the company's executives who've been jailed in Venezuela.

Pence later will participate in a discussion at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station on the vice presidency. He'll be joined by former vice presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle.