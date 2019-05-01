Police: 3 Texas school officials failed to report abuse case

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The principal, assistant principal and head baseball coach for a Texas high school have been arrested on felony charges they failed to report a case of child abuse or neglect.

Hallettsville police said in a statement Tuesday that the three men violated a state law requiring educators to report such cases to law enforcement.

The three were booked Tuesday into the Lavaca County jail and have since been released.

They were identified as Hallettsville High School principal Darrin Alexander Bickham, school assistant principal Scott Eugene Cottenoir and baseball coach Calvin Edward Cook. Each man is 50 years old.

Authorities say the three were indicted Monday for an offense that occurred March 4.

A statement from Hallettsville school district Superintendent Jo Ann Bludau obtained by the Victoria Advocate says the district doesn't believe the three "engaged in any wrongdoing."

Hallettsville is about halfway between Houston and San Antonio.