Police: 3 young children found dead in Texas apartment

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they're searching for a 27-year-old man after three young children were found dead in an apartment.

Police in Texas City, 48 miles (77 kilometers) southeast of Houston on the Gulf Coast, went to Pointe Ann Apartments on Thursday evening on a welfare check and discovered the children along with a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say one of the children was an infant, another was 2 years old and the third was 5 years old.

The woman was listed in stable condition at a Galveston hospital. Her relationship to the children was not immediately clear.

Authorities say they are looking for a person of interest in the case.

Investigators have not indicated a motive in the case.