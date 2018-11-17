Police: Mississippi woman kidnapped 2 girls from Texas home

DALLAS (AP) — A Mississippi woman was in custody Saturday a day after she traveled to Texas and abducted two girls from their home, authorities said.

Crystal Gaylene Edwards, 33, was being held in the Rankin County, Mississippi, jail on two counts of kidnapping and another count of sale of narcotics.

Edwards was acquainted with the girls' family and appeared at their home northeast of Dallas early Friday morning, according to police. Authorities didn't specify how the girls, ages 8 and 11, are related.

Police in Josephine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Dallas, said in a statement that Edwards "lured" the girls from the home, but didn't explain how she did so without alerting adults or others in the home.

Police in Texas, working with the U.S. Marshals Service and officers in Edwards' hometown of Pearl, Mississippi, tracked Edwards and the girls to Jackson, Mississippi, where she was apprehended later Friday. The girls weren't physically harmed and were placed in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services pending their return to Texas.

Authorities have not indicated a motive in the case but said "this was not a random kidnapping."

Jail records don't indicate whether Edwards has an attorney yet.