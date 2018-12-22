Presidential libraries in Texas being impacted by shutdown

HOUSTON (AP) — The presidential libraries in Texas of George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush are being impacted during the U.S. government's partial shutdown.

Officials with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center at Texas A&M University said Saturday its National Archives facilities are closed during the shutdown.

The library, located in College Station, also says all activities are canceled until further notice.

The Bush family gravesite at the library will remain open, except on Christmas and New Year's Day. The elder Bush was buried at the site earlier this month.

National Archives services at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas will be closed during the shutdown, but the center, including its exhibits, cafe and gift shop, will remain open.