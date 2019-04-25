Pros Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Pros Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61 million to $62 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $56.3 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $241 million to $242 million.

Pros Holdings shares have increased 44 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.06, a climb of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO