Raw sewage spilled into southern Dallas County creek

DESOTO, Texas (AP) — Officials in DeSoto in southern Dallas County say a mechanical problem with equipment owned by the Trinity River Authority has caused the discharge of raw sewage into a creek.

The Dallas Morning News reports DeSoto officials say the river authority and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are working to address the issue but it's not immediately clear how much sewage has flowed into Tenmile Creek.

In a Facebook post, the city said the discharge was halted early Saturday evening and was related to some sewer line construction along the creek.

The creek flows across Dallas County's southern edge through Duncanville, DeSoto and Lancaster before emptying into the Trinity River.

