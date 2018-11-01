RealPage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ RealPage Inc. (RP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The provider of real estate software posted revenue of $225 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $225.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RealPage expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $227.5 million to $230.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

RealPage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $870.8 million to $873.8 million.

RealPage shares have climbed 24 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.89, a rise of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

