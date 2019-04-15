Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico was the national leader in pecan production last year thanks to Hurricane Michael striking down large swaths of Georgia's pecan crop.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports U.S. Department of Agriculture numbers show New Mexico produced around 90 million pounds of pecans in 2018.

Georgia, traditionally the United States' largest pecan-producing state, saw its crop crippled by the storm, cutting production by almost half from 107 million pounds to 56 million.

Records show Texas was ranked third at 28 million pounds and Arizona was fourth at 25 million pounds.

New Mexico reported a growth of almost 50 million pounds in the last decade from 2008's production of 43 million pounds.

