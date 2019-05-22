San Antonio-area man accused of pointer laser at helicopter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a San Antonio-area man for pointing a laser at a San Antonio Police Department helicopter.

In a Tuesday statement, U.S. Attorney John Bash says 37-year-old Justin John Shorey of Schertz was arrested Friday and accused of aiming the pointer intentionally at the helicopter and its flight path on Feb. 17. The laser can cause temporary blindness for the flight crew of any aircraft.

Conviction could bring a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

A message to his lawyer drew no response.