Search continues for man who fell off boat SE of Houston

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — Authorities continue searching for a 40-year-old man who fell off a boat southeast of Houston.

The Coast Guard says one of its 29-foot response boats along with officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies on Saturday searched for the missing man.

Officials say the man was reported missing Friday night. He was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell off a boat he had been riding in a lake near Texas City.

The Coast Guard says the search area has been widened to approximately 28 square miles and is due north of the Texas City Dike.

Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jarod Toczko says all agencies involved in the search will continue "to employ all available air and surface assets to saturate the search area."