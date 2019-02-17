Search for SE Texas fisherman ends after body found

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its search for a missing Southeast Texas fisherman after a body matching the man's description was found.

Officials say the search for 60-year-old Dale Wolf was called off Saturday after the body was found in Galveston Bay.

The Coast Guard says Wolf had been reported missing on Friday by a family member after he failed to return from a routine fishing trip in Swan Lake near Texas City.

Wolf's 16-foot fishing vessel was found at anchor with no one aboard and his keys, wallet and cellphone still inside.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat, along with the Galveston Police Department and the Texas City Fire Department had helped in the search.

Coast Guard Commander Jordan Baldueza offered his condolences to Wolf's family.