JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — The search for four people missing after a West Texas recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters has ended for the day.

Searchers used a helicopter, drone and crews in boats and walking the river banks on Wednesday. Authorities say they still haven't found any sign of the three men and one woman swept away early Monday morning while staying at the RV park along the South Llano (LA'-noh) River in Junction, a town about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin. The search will resume Thursday morning.

The operation spans from the RV park to 35 miles (56 kilometers) downstream as the South Llano River becomes the Llano River.

Authorities say the river has been receding and about 20 people searched the river banks with the help of rescue dogs.