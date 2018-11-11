Services held for Texas newlyweds killed in helicopter crash

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Services have been held for Texas newlyweds who died when the helicopter transporting them to an airport to start their honeymoon crashed into a rugged hill.

The crash happened just hours after William Troy Byler and Bailee Raye Ackerman Byler, both 24, exchanged vows Nov. 3 at the Byler family ranch near Uvalde.

The newlyweds were bound San Antonio International Airport when the chopper crashed about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the departure site. The pilot also died.

A service was held Thursday in Vidor (VY'-dur), 15 miles from Orangefield, where the bride was from. A second service was Friday in Bellville, where the groom has family. Plans also included a graveside service at the Byler family cemetery at the ranch.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.