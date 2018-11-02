Shell Midstream: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $148.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $153.5 million in the period.

Shell Midstream shares have fallen 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22 percent in the last 12 months.

