  PHOTOS: Harvey's aftermath Crews are finally removing hazardous debris from canals near Rockport, a year after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore as a Category 4 storm on Friday, Aug. 22, 2017. An aerial view, above, shows damaged boats at the Key Allegro marina in Rockport two days after the storm's landfall. Photo: William Luther/San Antonio Express-News

    Crews are finally removing hazardous debris from canals near Rockport, a year after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore as a Category 4 storm on Friday, Aug. 22, 2017. An aerial view, above, shows damaged boats at the Key Allegro marina in Rockport two days after the storm's landfall.

    Crews are finally removing hazardous debris from canals near Rockport, a year after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore as a Category 4 storm on Friday, Aug. 22, 2017. An aerial view,

    Photo: William Luther/San Antonio Express-News
Photo: William Luther/San Antonio Express-News
Crews are finally removing hazardous debris from canals near Rockport, a year after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore as a Category 4 storm on Friday, Aug. 22, 2017. An aerial view, above, shows damaged boats at the Key Allegro marina in Rockport two days after the storm's landfall.

Crews are finally removing hazardous debris from canals near Rockport, a year after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore as a Category 4 storm on Friday, Aug. 22, 2017. An aerial view,

Photo: William Luther/San Antonio Express-News

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Some remote canals in South Texas still clogged with Hurricane Harvey debris more than a year after the storm are being cleared amid public safety concerns.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports contractors on Monday began removing hazardous trash from canals in the Copano Ridge and Copano Cove subdivisions west of Rockport. Navigational hazards will be removed from nearby Salt Lake.

GREEN LIGHT: Army Corps gives nod to $31 billion "Ike Dike" plan

Harvey made landfall in the area in August 2017. Aransas County has budgeted $22 million for cleaning the waterways of debris such as barrels or drums of hazardous substances, vehicles and pieces of homes.

County Judge Burt Mills cited public health and safety as the reason some private submerged lands are part of cleanup funded largely by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Debris removal is planned through November.

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com