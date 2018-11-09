South Texas judge facing more charges from latest arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A state district judge who was earlier cleared in a South Texas road-rage incident has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Corpus Christi police say Judge Guy Williams was taken into custody by officers who responded to a disturbance call Thursday.

Williams bonded out Friday from the Nueces (nyoo-AY'-suhs) County jail.

The 68-year-old Williams was acquitted on an assault charge last year following an encounter with another motorist.

He faces unrelated charges filed in May of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

He was suspended from the bench last year by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct but was later reinstated.

Williams did not seek re-election and will be replaced in January when a newly elected jurist takes office.