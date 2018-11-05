Spirit Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $73 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 17 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $27.5 million, or 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $109.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100.8 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.1 million.

Spirit Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 75 cents to 76 cents per share.

The company's shares have declined 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRC