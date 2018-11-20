Stage Stores: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 65 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $347.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Stage Stores said it expects revenue in the range of $529 million to $544 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $2.10 to $1.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion.

The company's shares closed at $1.70. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

