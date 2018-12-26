Strong winds, thunderstorms expected in Southern Plains

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say a line of thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and tornadoes to parts of Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the greatest risk for stormy weather late Wednesday and early Thursday is in south-central Texas, including the Austin, Waco and College Station areas. Other parts of the state, including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, could see gusty winds and heavy rain.

Forecasters say parts of western Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas could see thunderstorms as well.

A cold front is expected to follow the storms, and forecasters say there's a chance of light snow across most of Oklahoma and western north Texas on Saturday.