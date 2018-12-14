Suspect, 19, arrested in Houston-area drive-by shooting

This Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office shows Omarion Philip Bailiey, who was arrested in the investigation of a drive-by shooting at a Houston-area intersection that left a 7-year-old passenger wounded. Harris County jail records show 19-year-old Bailey, of Katy, was being held on charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm. (Harris County Sheriff's Office, via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a drive-by shooting at a Houston-area intersection that left a 7-year-old passenger wounded.

Harris County jail records show 19-year-old Omarion Philip Bailey of Katy was being held Friday on charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm. The sheriff's office says the case involves gunfire last Saturday afternoon into a vehicle stopped at an intersection.

The victim, who suffered a back wound, was hospitalized in good condition Friday. His 18-year-old brother, who was driving, and a 6-year-old sibling also in the vehicle weren't hurt.

Investigators have not released a possible motive or whether the teens know each other.

Bailey turned himself in Thursday and was being held on $185,000 bond. Online records don't list an attorney to speak for him.