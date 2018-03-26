Suspect charged in San Antonio parking lot shootings, 3 hurt
Updated 4:55 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Investigators say a man suspected of shooting three people at a San Antonio parking lot during a traffic dispute has been arrested on assault charges.
Bexar (bayr) County jail records show 22-year-old Mario Omar Guerra Jr. of San Antonio was charged Sunday with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was freed Monday on $225,000 bond.
Police Chief William McManus says a dispute broke out Saturday night over how fast a truck drove through a Topgolf entertainment parking lot. Police say the driver opened fire, then sped away.
Three critically wounded victims were transported to a hospital. Their names and updated conditions weren't immediately available.
Online records don't list an attorney to speak for Guerra, who police say was located based on witness descriptions.