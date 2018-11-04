Suspect in 2010 Texas slaying caught in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A suspect wanted in a 2010 Texas slaying has been arrested in Arkansas.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Antonio Evans was arrested Friday without incident at a Bentonville, Arkansas, apartment complex by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

He was wanted in Tarrant County, Texas, on charges of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Benton County jail, where he awaits extradition.