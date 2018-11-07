https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/texas/article/TX-House-23-Cnty-13372477.php
TX-House-23-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
race for U.S. House District 23.
|TP
|PR
|OrtizJns
|Hurd
|Corvalan
|Bexar
|122
|122
|50,159
|54,957
|2,247
|Brewster
|9
|9
|2,039
|1,928
|92
|Crane
|5
|5
|234
|787
|24
|Crockett
|5
|5
|333
|903
|22
|Culberson
|6
|6
|461
|282
|27
|Dimmit
|8
|8
|2,020
|787
|56
|Edwards
|4
|4
|144
|600
|11
|ElPaso
|19
|19
|13,925
|3,358
|438
|Frio
|10
|10
|1,974
|1,580
|81
|Hudspeth
|5
|5
|383
|466
|26
|JeffDavis
|6
|6
|447
|706
|20
|Kinney
|5
|5
|337
|820
|32
|LaSalle
|6
|6
|696
|571
|14
|Loving
|5
|5
|11
|44
|0
|Maverick
|14
|14
|7,413
|2,880
|298
|Medina
|8
|8
|4,201
|11,670
|254
|Pecos
|10
|10
|1,307
|2,141
|52
|Presidio
|2
|2
|1,196
|431
|26
|Reagan
|5
|5
|150
|674
|5
|Reeves
|11
|11
|1,311
|1,010
|49
|Schleicher
|5
|5
|194
|730
|24
|Sutton
|5
|5
|240
|953
|6
|Terrell
|5
|5
|170
|275
|14
|Upton
|7
|7
|177
|812
|17
|Uvalde
|15
|15
|3,310
|4,381
|185
|ValVerde
|18
|18
|5,503
|5,458
|271
|Ward
|9
|9
|828
|2,032
|42
|Winkler
|6
|6
|322
|1,110
|16
|Zavala
|7
|7
|2,268
|557
|53
|Totals
|342
|342
|101,753
|102,903
|4,402
AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:28
