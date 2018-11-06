TX-Senate-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR ORourke Cruz Dikeman Anderson 22 0 0 0 0 Andrews 5 0 0 0 0 Angelina 43 0 0 0 0 Aransas 4 0 0 0 0 Archer 12 0 0 0 0 Armstrong 9 0 0 0 0 Atascosa 22 0 0 0 0 Austin 16 0 0 0 0 Bailey 5 0 0 0 0 Bandera 10 0 0 0 0 Bastrop 22 0 0 0 0 Baylor 5 0 0 0 0 Bee 11 0 0 0 0 Bell 49 0 0 0 0 Bexar 753 0 0 0 0 Blanco 7 0 0 0 0 Borden 8 0 0 0 0 Bosque 11 0 0 0 0 Bowie 33 0 0 0 0 Brazoria 27 0 0 0 0 Brazos 27 0 0 0 0 Brewster 9 0 0 0 0 Briscoe 6 0 0 0 0 Brooks 10 0 0 0 0 Brown 19 0 0 0 0 Burleson 14 0 0 0 0 Burnet 20 0 0 0 0 Caldwell 32 0 0 0 0 Calhoun 17 0 0 0 0 Callahan 5 0 0 0 0 Cameron 103 0 0 0 0 Camp 5 0 0 0 0 Carson 9 0 0 0 0 Cass 20 0 0 0 0 Castro 9 0 0 0 0 Chambers 15 0 0 0 0 Cherokee 25 0 0 0 0 Childress 5 0 0 0 0 Clay 17 0 0 0 0 Cochran 6 0 0 0 0 Coke 5 0 0 0 0 Coleman 6 0 0 0 0 Collin 69 0 0 0 0 Collnswrth 8 0 0 0 0 Colorado 12 0 0 0 0 Comal 29 0 0 0 0 Comanche 15 0 0 0 0 Concho 8 0 0 0 0 Cooke 29 0 0 0 0 Coryell 17 0 0 0 0 Cottle 5 0 0 0 0 Crane 5 0 0 0 0 Crockett 5 0 0 0 0 Crosby 5 0 0 0 0 Culberson 6 0 0 0 0 Dallam 7 0 0 0 0 Dallas 847 0 0 0 0 Dawson 10 0 0 0 0 DeafSmith 4 0 0 0 0 Delta 8 0 0 0 0 Denton 180 0 0 0 0 DeWitt 11 0 0 0 0 Dickens 7 0 0 0 0 Dimmit 8 0 0 0 0 Donley 7 0 0 0 0 Duval 9 0 0 0 0 Eastland 10 0 0 0 0 Ector 27 0 0 0 0 Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 Ellis 50 0 0 0 0 ElPaso 192 0 0 0 0 Erath 22 0 0 0 0 Falls 14 0 0 0 0 Fannin 17 0 0 0 0 Fayette 27 0 0 0 0 Fisher 5 0 0 0 0 Floyd 3 0 0 0 0 Foard 5 0 0 0 0 FortBend 80 0 0 0 0 Franklin 9 0 0 0 0 Freestone 16 0 0 0 0 Frio 10 0 0 0 0 Gaines 5 0 0 0 0 Galveston 36 0 0 0 0 Garza 7 0 0 0 0 Gillespie 14 0 0 0 0 Glasscock 5 0 0 0 0 Goliad 10 0 0 0 0 Gonzales 16 0 0 0 0 Gray 8 0 0 0 0 Grayson 24 0 0 0 0 Gregg 22 0 0 0 0 Grimes 15 0 0 0 0 Guadalupe 35 0 0 0 0 Hale 31 0 0 0 0 Hall 8 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 12 0 0 0 0 Hansford 9 0 0 0 0 Hardeman 5 0 0 0 0 Hardin 19 0 0 0 0 Harris 1,013 0 0 0 0 Harrison 27 0 0 0 0 Hartley 7 0 0 0 0 Haskell 11 0 0 0 0 Hays 50 0 0 0 0 Hemphill 9 0 0 0 0 Henderson 27 0 0 0 0 Hidalgo 75 0 0 0 0 Hill 23 0 0 0 0 Hockley 15 0 0 0 0 Hood 11 0 0 0 0 Hopkins 13 0 0 0 0 Houston 22 0 0 0 0 Howard 7 0 0 0 0 Hudspeth 5 0 0 0 0 Hunt 35 0 0 0 0 Hutchinson 9 0 0 0 0 Irion 5 0 0 0 0 Jack 7 0 0 0 0 Jackson 10 0 0 0 0 Jasper 21 0 0 0 0 JeffDavis 6 0 0 0 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 0 JimHogg 6 0 0 0 0 JimWells 22 0 0 0 0 Johnson 37 0 0 0 0 Jones 11 0 0 0 0 Karnes 16 0 0 0 0 Kaufman 30 0 0 0 0 Kendall 12 0 0 0 0 Kenedy 7 0 0 0 0 Kent 7 0 0 0 0 Kerr 21 0 0 0 0 Kimble 8 0 0 0 0 King 5 0 0 0 0 Kinney 5 0 0 0 0 Kleberg 18 0 0 0 0 Knox 7 0 0 0 0 Lamar 32 0 0 0 0 Lamb 13 0 0 0 0 Lampasas 6 0 0 0 0 LaSalle 7 0 0 0 0 LaVaca 20 0 0 0 0 Lee 9 0 0 0 0 Leon 18 0 0 0 0 Liberty 31 0 0 0 0 Limestone 22 0 0 0 0 Lipscomb 8 0 0 0 0 LiveOak 15 0 0 0 0 Llano 10 0 0 0 0 Loving 5 0 0 0 0 Lubbock 38 0 0 0 0 Lynn 12 0 0 0 0 Madison 7 0 0 0 0 Marion 11 0 0 0 0 Martin 7 0 0 0 0 Mason 5 0 0 0 0 Matagorda 18 0 0 0 0 Maverick 14 0 0 0 0 McCulloch 10 0 0 0 0 McLennan 34 0 0 0 0 McMullen 5 0 0 0 0 Medina 8 0 0 0 0 Menard 7 0 0 0 0 Midland 21 0 0 0 0 Milam 9 0 0 0 0 Mills 8 0 0 0 0 Mitchell 7 0 0 0 0 Montague 11 0 0 0 0 Montgomery 97 0 0 0 0 Moore 8 0 0 0 0 Morris 9 0 0 0 0 Motley 7 0 0 0 0 Nacgdch 26 0 0 0 0 Navarro 21 0 0 0 0 Newton 23 0 0 0 0 Nolan 10 0 0 0 0 Nueces 128 0 0 0 0 Ochiltree 5 0 0 0 0 Oldham 8 0 0 0 0 Orange 35 0 0 0 0 PaloPinto 14 0 0 0 0 Panola 19 0 0 0 0 Parker 39 0 0 0 0 Parmer 10 0 0 0 0 Pecos 10 0 0 0 0 Polk 21 0 0 0 0 Potter 17 0 0 0 0 Presidio 2 0 0 0 0 Rains 9 0 0 0 0 Randall 14 0 0 0 0 Reagan 5 0 0 0 0 Real 6 0 0 0 0 RedRiver 20 0 0 0 0 Reeves 11 0 0 0 0 Refugio 11 0 0 0 0 Roberts 5 0 0 0 0 Robertson 16 0 0 0 0 Rockwall 17 0 0 0 0 Runnels 11 0 0 0 0 Rusk 13 0 0 0 0 Sabine 9 0 0 0 0 SanAugust 12 0 0 0 0 SanJacint 11 0 0 0 0 SanPatric 26 0 0 0 0 SanSaba 4 0 0 0 0 Schleicher 5 0 0 0 0 Scurry 12 0 0 0 0 Shackelfrd 8 0 0 0 0 Shelby 15 0 0 0 0 Sherman 8 0 0 0 0 Smith 35 0 0 0 0 Somervell 5 0 0 0 0 Starr 11 0 0 0 0 Stephens 9 0 0 0 0 Sterling 4 0 0 0 0 Stonewall 5 0 0 0 0 Sutton 5 0 0 0 0 Swisher 5 0 0 0 0 Tarrant 705 0 0 0 0 Taylor 21 0 0 0 0 Terrell 5 0 0 0 0 Terry 8 0 0 0 0 Throckmrtn 5 0 0 0 0 Titus 20 0 0 0 0 Tm Grn 20 0 0 0 0 Travis 159 0 0 0 0 Trinity 21 0 0 0 0 Tyler 18 0 0 0 0 Upshur 17 0 0 0 0 Upton 7 0 0 0 0 Uvalde 15 0 0 0 0 ValVerde 18 0 0 0 0 VanZandt 18 0 0 0 0 Victoria 36 0 0 0 0 Walker 17 0 0 0 0 Waller 21 0 0 0 0 Ward 9 0 0 0 0 Washington 22 0 0 0 0 Webb 69 0 0 0 0 Wharton 9 0 0 0 0 Wheeler 11 0 0 0 0 Wichita 62 0 0 0 0 Wilbarger 6 0 0 0 0 Willacy 11 0 0 0 0 Williamson 60 0 0 0 0 Wilson 17 0 0 0 0 Winkler 6 0 0 0 0 Wise 26 0 0 0 0 Wood 14 0 0 0 0 Yoakum 7 0 0 0 0 Young 9 0 0 0 0 Zapata 8 0 0 0 0 Zavala 7 0 0 0 0 Totals 7,949 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-06-2018 12:48