Tailored Brands: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The specialty apparel retailer posted revenue of $785.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Tailored Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 15 cents.

Tailored Brands shares have declined 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.69, a fall of 50 percent in the last 12 months.

