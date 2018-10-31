Texas Pacific: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $6.52.

The landowner posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period.

Texas Pacific shares have climbed 71 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $762.32, a climb of 87 percent in the last 12 months.

