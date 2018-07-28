Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
A spokeswoman for Texas Republican Rep. Mike McCaul says he's had chronic problems with water pipes.
Scroll through to see some of the Houston area's highest water bills
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
20. BEST WESTERN PARK PLACE SUITES
Owed since: 3/1/2018
Amount owed: $80,708.40
19. CASAS FAUSTO C
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $86,666.67
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
18. 6509 WESTHEIMER ASSOCIATES
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $91,365.31
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
17. METRO HOSPITALITY PARTNERS LTD
Owed since: 3/20/2018
Amount owed: $91,733.30
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
16. REAL POWER INVESTMENTS
Owed since: 1/16/2018
Amount owed: $96,454.13
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
15. RIVERSIDE GENERAL HOSPITAL INC
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $97,492.79
Photo: Michael Paulsen, Staff
14. RIVERSIDE GENERAL HOSPITAL
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $100,629.55
Photo: Michael Paulsen, Staff
13. MOUNTAIN OF FIRE AND MIRACLES
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Photo: Mountain Of Fire And Miracles
12. BISTRO ENTERPRISES LLC
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $106,186.73
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
11. JOHNSON ARETHA
Owed since: 5/29/2018
Amount owed: $109,976.45
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
10. BEECHNUT PLAZA APARTMENTS
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $112,621.82
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
9. SMSGA GROUP LLC
Owed since: 4/30/2018
Amount owed: $147,819.43
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
8. HFI REGENCY PARK APARTMENTS LP
Owed since: 2/27/2018
Amount owed: $156,450.57
Photo: Regency Park
7. STANCLIFF HOSPITALITY, INC.
Owed since: 6/12/2018
Amount owed: $157,704.27
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
6. BAYOU WOODS CONDO ASSOC
Owed since: 12/26/2017
Amount owed: $178,295.36
Photo: Bayou Woods
5. SERVICE TRANSPORT CO
Owed since: 4/23/2018
Amount owed: $287,041.96
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
4. TRINITY AGGREGATE DIST CO
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $292,458.10
Photo: Www.jupiterimages.com
3. ATLANTIC COFFEE INDUSTRIAL
Owed since: 1/19/2018
Photo: Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle
2. VALERO
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $755,227.34
Photo: Houston Chronicle
1. LyondellBasell
Owed since: 5/30/2017
Amount owed: $937,100.40
Photo: LyondellBasell
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records show U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul and his family last year used more water than any other residence served by the Austin Water district, consuming more than 1.4 million gallons.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that McCaul's home is one of 22 residences that used more than 1 million gallons of city water.
HIGH BILLS: Harris County businesses use a lot of water
The exact amount used is not clear because the family redacts some information from public records.
A spokeswoman for the Republican congressman says he's had chronic problems with water pipes. A spokesman cited faulty water pipes in 2011 when McCaul again appeared as one of the top residential consumers of water in Austin.
The water district says the average residential consumer uses about 70,000 gallons a year.
___
Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com