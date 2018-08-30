Texas education head sued on handling of charter school law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two teachers unions are suing the Texas Education Agency and its commissioner over the handling of a law that allows school districts to let charter school operators take over struggling public school campuses.

Texas AFT and the Texas State Teachers Association filed the lawsuit Wednesday in state district court in Austin against the TEA and Commissioner Mike Morath.

The lawsuit says Morath "departed from his own agency's rules" in announcing a rule that "limits the safeguards" the Legislature implemented to protect teachers and other employees in such takeovers.

Texas AFT President Louis Malfaro says in a news release that Morath "made an unlawful power grab to have complete authority over approving these charter takeovers."

TEA referred comment to the attorney general's office, which didn't immediately comment.