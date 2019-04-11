Texas fights US House request over bungled voter roll search

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' attorney general is challenging efforts by Democrats in Congress to obtain documents related to the state's bungled search for voters who aren't U.S. citizens.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office Thursday released a statement saying that a House oversight committee "appears to be inserting itself" into the state's efforts to prosecute non-citizen voters.

Texas' botched search for illegal voters began when the state released a list that called the U.S. citizenship of 98,000 registered voters into question. But the list wasn't vetted and included scores of naturalized citizens.

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee asked for the documents last month. Paxton's office says it has treated the demand as a typical public information request and argues the records are exempt from disclosure.