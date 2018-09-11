Texas man pleads guilty in stabbing death of teen girlfriend

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A 23-year-old Southeast Texas man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend, whom authorities say was stabbed more than 50 times.

Jesse Christian Dobbs pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of murder in a Galveston courtroom.

A sentencing hearing before a jury is set for Sept. 24.

Authorities say the body of Dobbs' girlfriend, 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch, was found in November 2016 behind a Texas City bar.

The bodies of Fritch's 37-year-old mother and her 13-year-old sister were found a couple of days before Fritch's body.

Police say Dobbs remains a suspect in the deaths of Fritch's mother and sister, who were fatally shot and who were found in their home in Baytown, about 25 miles from where Fritch's body was discovered.