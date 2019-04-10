Texas men jailed on murder charge in death of mother

This photo provided by San Antonio Police Department shows Matthew Dempsey. San Antonio police say Dempsey was arrested Tuesday, April 9, 2019 for the death of his mother, Mary Dempsey, and 18-year-old Daniel Saucedo was arrested Wednesday. An arrest affidavit says the teenagers attacked Mary Dempsey when she walked in on them burglarizing her home. (San Antonio Police Department/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) less This photo provided by San Antonio Police Department shows Matthew Dempsey. San Antonio police say Dempsey was arrested Tuesday, April 9, 2019 for the death of his mother, Mary Dempsey, and 18-year-old Daniel ... more Photo: San Antonio Police Department, AP Photo: San Antonio Police Department, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Texas men jailed on murder charge in death of mother 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after authorities accused him and another man of beating his mother with baseball bats and then slitting her throat.

San Antonio police say Matthew Dempsey was arrested Tuesday for the death of his mother, Mary Dempsey. The second suspect, 18-year-old Daniel Saucedo, was arrested Wednesday.

Both are jailed on suspicion of capital murder.

An arrest affidavit says the young men attacked Mary Dempsey when she walked in on them burglarizing her home. The affidavit says they struck Mary Dempsey with baseball bats before using a kitchen knife to attack her. The documents don't say which man had the knife.

According to court records, neither suspect has been assigned an attorney who could speak on their behalf.