Texas mother pleads guilty in toddler's 2014 death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of trying to hide evidence in the 2014 death of her 2-year-old son and failing to find him medical care has pleaded guilty.

Meagan Work pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and injury to a child by omission under a plea agreement in Travis County District Court on Thursday. The 24-year-old's plea bargain eliminates the need for a jury trial, which had been scheduled for Aug. 20.

Work's felony case has been delayed for years due to misleading statements she made to investigators about Colton Turner's disappearance. Her former boyfriend, 33-year-old Michael Turner, is serving 20 years in prison in the toddler's death after pleading guilty in 2016 to injury to a child.

Work's four-day sentencing hearing is expected to begin Nov. 26.