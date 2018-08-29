Texas nurse fired after posting about boy with measles

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Children's Hospital officials say they've fired a nurse after she posted information on social media about a boy who's suspected to have measles.

The nurse working at the Houston hospital posted about the child's condition on an anti-vaccination group's Facebook page. Screenshots of the post show that the nurse said the sickness was worse than she expected, but the experience doesn't change her stance against vaccinations.

Hospital officials learned about the posts on Friday. The hospital has discharged the nurse for posting protected health information after conducting an internal investigation.

The Houston Health Department is investigating the "suspected" case of measles and waiting for verification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Houston's last confirmed measles case was in 2013.

Health officials say the vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness.