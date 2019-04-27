Texas police chief arrested for not appearing in court case

KERENS, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police chief is free on bond after being arrested for failing to appear in court and testify in a criminal case.

The Corsicana Daily Sun reports Kerens Police Chief Wesley Bryan Miers was taken into custody after not testifying in the case of Ronnie Raindle, accused of evading arrest.

Miers was charged with two counts of failure to appear and jailed on a $20,000 bond Thursday. He was later released after posting bond.

Miers did not immediately reply on Saturday to an email seeking comment.

Raindle's attorney, Joseph Aguilar, says Miers ignored a subpoena to testify.

After Miers' arrest, a judge approved a motion by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office to dismiss the charge against Raindle.

Kerens is located about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

Information from: Corsicana Daily Sun, http://corsicanadailysun.com