The Latest: Mayor says uprooted trees 'cut houses in half'

RUSTON, La. (AP) — The Latest on a tornado that tore through Louisiana early Thursday(all times local):

11 a.m.

The mayor of a northern Louisiana town hit by a tornado says trees uprooted by the winds "cut houses in half."

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker says he took a helicopter flight over the town of about 24,000 people Thursday morning and says the damage he saw to houses is "unbelievable."

The tornado was part of a severe weather system that pounded Texas with rain Wednesday, killing a woman and two children caught in flash flood waters.

In Lincoln Parish, a mother and son were killed by a tree that fell on their home.

Walker says immediately after the tornado swept through about ¾ of the town was without power. It's being restored now.

___

10:10 a.m.

A mother and son in northern Louisiana were killed by a tree that fell on their home during a tornado that tore through the area.

Mike Steele is communications director for Louisiana's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and said those were currently the only two known deaths in Louisiana from the storm. But he said rescue workers were still combing through the area. He could not give their names or ages.

National Weather Service hydrologist C. S. Ross says it appears the tornado cut a track over 130 miles (209 kilometers) from eastern Texas to the Louisiana-Arkansas border.

The city of Ruston sustained some of the worst damage and Louisiana Tech University there was forced to cancel classes Thursday.

___

8:30 a.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says two people have been killed by a tornado that tore through the northern city of Ruston early Thursday.

The tornado caused severe damage to buildings, vehicles and power lines and forced a local university to cancel classes.

National Weather Service hydrologist C. S. Ross says it appears the tornado cut a track over 130 miles (209 kilometers) from eastern Texas to the Louisiana-Arkansas border.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice said on Twitter that classes were canceled Thursday. The university said no students were reported injured.

The tornado was part of a severe weather system that pounded Texas with rain Wednesday, killing a woman and two children caught in flash flood waters.

The storm moved into Mississippi on Thursday morning.