TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on a caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States (all times local):
10 a.m.
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight day.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a San Diego border crossing facility has reached capacity.
Mexican authorities allowed about 50 people to cross a long bridge leading to the U.S. inspection facility on Sunday but U.S. authorities told them to wait.
Customs and Border Protection says it will resume processing when it has more space and resources.
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who ... more
Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central ... more
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants they walk towards the border before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants they walk towards the border before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of ... more
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are ... more
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who ... more
Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration - only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central ... more
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants sleeps at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants sleeps at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of ... more
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants, peers from a bus carrying the group to the border wall for a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The sign reads in Spanish: We're all brother countries from the Americas. Free transit. Stop the deportations." less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants, peers from a bus carrying the group to the border wall for a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, ... more
Central American children who are traveling with a caravan of migrants, look at the border wall from a bus carrying the group to a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central American children who are traveling with a caravan of migrants, look at the border wall from a bus carrying the group to a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, ... more
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, near the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, near the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in ... more
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants, peers at the border wall from a bus carrying the group to a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants, peers at the border wall from a bus carrying the group to a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, ... more
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan sit momentarily on top of the border wall during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, with Tijuana, Mexico at left and San Diego at right, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan sit momentarily on top of the border wall during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on the beach where the border wall ends in the ... more
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan gather at the border wall, some sitting on top of it, look toward the U.S. from Mexico during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan gather at the border wall, some sitting on top of it, look toward the U.S. from Mexico during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on ... more
Seen through the border wall, people stand on the U.S. side during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
Seen through the border wall, people stand on the U.S. side during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, ... more
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. less
Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ... more
Irineo Mujica of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the group organizing the caravan, says the U.S. refusal is a "farce" aimed at avoiding having to deal with the Central American asylum seekers.
About 50 asylum seekers camped overnight on a sidewalk outside the Mexican entrance to the border crossing.