The Latest: Texas executes man for killing wife's family

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Billie Wayne Coble. The Texas death row prisoner once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions" was set to be executed Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, for fatally shooting his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who had been a police officer. Coble was condemned for the August 1989 deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at their homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Billie Wayne Coble. The Texas death row prisoner once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions" was set to be ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Texas executes man for killing wife's family 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the execution of a Texas inmate (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A Texas inmate has been executed nearly 30 years after killing his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who was a police officer.

Billie Wayne Coble received lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

The 70-year-old Coble was the oldest inmate executed by Texas since the state resumed carrying out capital punishment in 1982.

He was condemned for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at separate homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned down Coble's delay request about two hours before his execution.

Coble was the third inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the second in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state.

___

4:15 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused a last-day appeal from condemned Texas inmate Billie Wayne Coble, clearing the way for his execution for killing his estranged wife's parents and her brother.

The 70-year-old Coble is set for lethal injection Thursday evening for the August 1989 shooting deaths of his in-laws, Robert and Zelda Vicha, and their son, Bobby Vicha, at their homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

The justices ruled about two hours before Coble's scheduled execution. His attorneys had argued that Coble's original trial lawyers were negligent for conceding his guilt.

The execution would be the third this year in the U.S. and the second in Texas.

___

12 a.m.

A Texas death row inmate once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions" faces execution for killing his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who was a police officer.

Billie Wayne Coble is scheduled to receive lethal injection Thursday evening. He was condemned for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at their homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

The 70-year-old Coble would be the third inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the second in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state.

His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the execution, arguing Coble's original trial lawyers were negligent for conceding his guilt.