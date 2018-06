The Latest: Texas attorney reuniting parents with children









Photo: Matt York, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a host of unanswered questions, including what happens to the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants in a system already bursting at the seams. less People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at ... more Photo: Matt York, AP Image 2 of 3 People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a host of unanswered questions, including what happens to the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants in a system already bursting at the seams. less People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at ... more Photo: Matt York, AP Image 3 of 3 Mariana Ybarra speaks at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a host of unanswered questions, including what happens to the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants in a system already bursting at the seams. less Mariana Ybarra speaks at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant ... more Photo: Matt York, AP The Latest: Texas attorney reuniting parents with children 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the separation of immigrant children from their parents following President Donald Trump's order allowing them to remain with their parents (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An attorney in Texas has been trying to reunite parents at an immigration detention facility with their children after U.S. authorities separated them on the southwest border.

Lawyer Jodi Goodwin said Saturday that another attorney identified the parents at criminal court hearings in McAllen, Texas.

She has been reaching out to the parents at a detention facility in Port Isabel, Texas, to collect information about their cases and their children.

She says she has been inundated with requests for help from the parents and the list is still growing. She says she doesn't know how many parents she has connected with so far.

She says Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked her for a list of names to assist in the process.

___

11:55 a.m.

More than two dozen Democratic U.S. House members are touring immigration facilities for a firsthand look at the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

Speaking to reporters Saturday after visiting a Customs and Border Protection processing facility in the U.S-Mexico border city of McAllen, they described seeing children sleeping behind bars, on concrete floors and under emergency "mylar" heat-resistant blanks.

California Congressman Jackie Speier says, "It is, for all intents and purposes, a prison."

More than 2,300 children were taken from their families in recent weeks under a Trump administration "zero tolerance" policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face being prosecuted. Parents and children were being detained separately. But after public outcry, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together.

The Democrats said they haven't seen a coherent system for reuniting parents and children. They also said that even when parents and children aren't separated, they're often housed in adjacent cells that keep them apart.

___

11:15 p.m.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

More than 2,300 children were taken from their families in recent weeks under a Trump administration "zero tolerance" policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face being prosecuted. Parents and children were being detained separately. But after public outcry, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together.

Confusion has ensued, with parents left searching for their children.

Events planned include a rally Saturday in Fort Worth, where the Texas Democratic Convention is being held, and a protest in Homestead, Florida.

The Democratic lawmakers plan to visit detention facilities Saturday in McAllen and Los Fresnos.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration