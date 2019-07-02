The Latest: Moment of silence for Skaggs at Angels-Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The Texas Rangers say a hold a moment of silence will be held before Tuesday night's game in honor of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died a day earlier.

Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's scheduled series opener between the Rangers and the Angels after Skaggs would found unresponsive in his hotel room and pronounced dead at the scene.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler, manager Brad Ausmus and team president John Carpino plan to address the media Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Rangers say proceeds from a 50-50 raffle at the game will be donated to the Angels Baseball Foundation.

FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Skaggs pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

2 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are trying to cope with the loss of a teammate.

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas before the team's scheduled series opener against the Rangers.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said they were investigating, but that no foul play was suspected. Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a call at the hotel Monday afternoon.

The team, in a statement, called the 27-year-old Skaggs "an important part of the Angels Family" and said its thoughts and prayers were with his wife and entire family "during this devastating time."

Monday's game was postponed.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler, manager Brad Ausmus and team president John Carpino planned to address the media Tuesday afternoon.

The teams were scheduled to play a night game. There was no immediate word about the status of the game.

