LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit brought by a porn actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

An advocacy group has named President Donald Trump and his attorney in its complaints with federal officials alleging a $130,000 payment to an adult film actress who says she had sex with Trump violated campaign finance laws.

Common Cause filed amended complaints Monday with the Federal Election Commission and Justice Department.

Now Playing:

The group says the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels — part of an agreement made days before the 2016 presidential election — was not reported as a campaign expenditure or an in-kind contribution.

The complaint alleges that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, was an agent of then-candidate Trump and should be considered a campaign expenditure and in-kind contribution.

Cohen has said he made the payment out his pocket and neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction.

___

2:15 p.m.

Texas officials are investigating whether a notary properly witnessed a non-disclosure agreement signed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels related to allegations that she had sex with President Donald Trump.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Texas Secretary of State's office has sent a letter to Dallas-area notary Erica Jackson notifying her that there was "good cause" to take action against her notary commission.

Officials say Jackson's stamp appeared on the document but she did not sign or date it, and she did not provide a certificate of whose signature she was witnessing.

Jackson told The News in a brief conversation Friday that she could not recall the document and declined to be interviewed. A complaint was lodged with the Texas department after copies of the agreement were posted online.

___

12:30 p.m.

An adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss their alleged relationship.

An attorney for Stormy Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — sent a letter to Trump's lawyer Monday saying she would wire the money to Trump if she could speak openly about their relationship.

The letter was sent by Clifford's lawyer to Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen and his attorney, Lawrence Rosen. Neither immediately responded to comment requests.

The letter says if the offer is accepted, the nondisclosure agreement would be "deemed null and void."

Clifford's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Trump and Cohen should accept the proposal and allow Clifford to tell her side of the story.