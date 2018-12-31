The Latest: Texas sheriff releases shooting victims' names

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in the Houston area that left a 7-year-old girl dead (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

A Texas sheriff has released the names of a daughter and mother who were shot when a man in pickup truck pulled up next to the car they were in and opened fire.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in posts on Twitter and Facebook that 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes died Sunday in the Houston-area shooting and that her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, was wounded but survived her injury.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting, which occurred Sunday morning as the woman, girl and others in their vehicle were leaving a Walmart parking lot. An arrest hadn't been made as of Sunday night.

Authorities said three other girls were in the car when the shooting happened.

10:40 a.m.

Authorities in Houston say a man in a pickup truck pulled up next to a car full of girls leaving a Walmart parking lot and opened fire, killing a 7-year-old inside.

Harris County sheriff's office Maj. Jesse Razo says the mother was also struck in the arm in the Sunday morning shooting. He says three other girls ages 15 and younger were also in the vehicle at the time.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the suspect was driving a red pickup.

Razo says the other girls inside the car are "shaken" and "devastated."