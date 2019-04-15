The Latest: Weather service confirms Pennsylvania tornado

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in the eastern and southern United States (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in northern Pennsylvania over the weekend, causing significant damage to a lumber company.

Forecasters say the twister touched down in Starbrick in Warren County's Conewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said Carter Lumber Company sustained "extensive damage" and a boat was lifted off the ground.

WICU-TV reports that the roof of the company blew off and mangled pieces of metal littered the road.

10:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service says more than a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed in the South after a weekend of violent weather that left at least eight people dead.

The agency says a survey team found evidence of an EF-3 twister with winds of at least 136 mph near Weches, Texas, and two other smaller tornadoes touched down in the same region Saturday. Another EF-3 twister flattened part of Franklin, Texas.

The system moved eastward into Mississippi, where the weather service says teams have confirmed eight tornadoes. And at least three weak tornadoes struck Alabama on Sunday.

The weather says the numbers could go up because teams are still assessing damage.

Four people were killed in Texas. The other victims died in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Meanwhile, much of the eastern Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic woke up Monday to damaged buildings, closed schools, and dark homes and businesses after powerful storms that spawned at least one confirmed tornado.

9:55 a.m.

Much of the eastern Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic have woken up to damaged buildings, closed schools, and dark homes and businesses after powerful storms that spawned at least one tornado.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down Sunday evening in Shelby, Ohio, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland. A half-dozen homes were damaged and at least six people were injured.

The weather service says high winds in Pennsylvania that may have been tornadoes flattened a house and several barns and blew out windows. Toppled trees are blocking streets.

The storms collapsed a roof at a New Jersey apartment complex, disrupted rail service in the mid-Atlantic and caused airport delays.

Tens of thousands of utility customers are without power across the region.

Severe weather had also swept the South on Sunday, unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town.

8:35 a.m.

Tens of thousands of utility customers are without power as powerful storms roar through the mid-Atlantic region.

The storms caused the roof to collapse Monday morning at a New Jersey apartment complex, though no injuries were reported. The weather also disrupted rail service in the region and caused some delays at airports.

The storms — containing heavy rains, lightning and strong winds — swept across the South Sunday after unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town. Three children were among the dead.

Two children were killed on a back road in East Texas when a pine tree fell onto a car they were riding in a severe thunderstorm Saturday near Pollok, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.