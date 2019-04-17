Torchmark: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Torchmark Corp. (TMK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $185 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

Torchmark expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.61 to $6.75 per share.

Torchmark shares have increased 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 16 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.27, a rise of 1 percent in the last 12 months.

