Transcontinental Realty: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

Transcontinental Realty shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.11, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

