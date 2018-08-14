Transcontinental Realty: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period.

Transcontinental Realty shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.26, a rise of 40 percent in the last 12 months.

