Transcontinental Realty: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $152.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $17.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $181.5 million, or $20.71 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $121 million.

Transcontinental Realty shares have climbed 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26 percent in the last 12 months.

